Piper Sandler Comments on Lincoln National Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lincoln National in a report released on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.48. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $62.01 on Monday. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $71.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 20,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.