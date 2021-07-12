Piper Sandler Weighs in on Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:UVE)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Universal Insurance in a report issued on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Shimp now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.20.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSE UVE opened at $13.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.05. Universal Insurance has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The company has a market capitalization of $420.48 million, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $262.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.49 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,540,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,111,000 after acquiring an additional 218,514 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $2,263,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $1,133,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 337,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 76,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 39,230 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $277,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is presently -71.11%.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.