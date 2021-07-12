Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Shares Down 3.5%

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) shares fell 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.93 and last traded at $9.10. 17,794 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,274,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PBI. Sidoti upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -471.26 and a beta of 2.71.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 107.74%. The business had revenue of $915.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 78,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 24,688 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 63,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 3,004.5% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 705,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 683,159 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 796,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 408,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

