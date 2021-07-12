PJSC Tatneft (OTCMKTS:OAOFY) Shares Down 1.2%

PJSC Tatneft (OTCMKTS:OAOFY)’s stock price was down 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.25 and last traded at $41.50. Approximately 1,026 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.99.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut PJSC Tatneft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.87.

PJSC Tatneft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, development, and production of crude oil primarily in Russia. The company operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, Petrochemical Products, and Banking segments. It holds interests in oil and gas fields located in Tatarstan in Russia.

