Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Holdings Cut by Stamina Capital Management LP

Stamina Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Planet Fitness makes up about 2.1% of Stamina Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Stamina Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of Planet Fitness worth $7,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,048,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,165 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,836,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,294,000 after purchasing an additional 352,497 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,619,000 after purchasing an additional 316,481 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,079,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,719,000 after purchasing an additional 24,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,987,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,645,000 after purchasing an additional 288,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

PLNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.08.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.15. 2,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,523. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.71. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.42 and a 12 month high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.49 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.