Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE:PSTI) Major Shareholder Sells $1,584,051.36 in Stock

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE:PSTI) major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited sold 410,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $1,584,051.36. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
PSTI traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.67. 142,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,173. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $12.15.
Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile
