Pluton (PLU) Reaches Market Cap of $3.43 Million

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Pluton has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and approximately $167,815.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pluton has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Pluton coin can currently be purchased for about $4.03 or 0.00012231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00052836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00016858 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.04 or 0.00899126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Pluton Profile

Pluton is a coin. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 852,000 coins. Pluton’s official website is plutus.it . Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete. Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion. Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created. “

Pluton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pluton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

