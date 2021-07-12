Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $210.97 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,796 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 74,646 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 1.3% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.09% of Adobe worth $210,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,076,052,000 after acquiring an additional 65,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,817,245,000 after acquiring an additional 103,574 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after acquiring an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Adobe by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after acquiring an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,056,335 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,879,000,000 after acquiring an additional 155,414 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,154 shares of company stock valued at $16,252,390 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE stock traded down $5.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $598.64. 46,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,457,083. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $416.29 and a 52-week high of $607.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $529.62.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

