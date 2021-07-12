Polar Capital Holdings Plc Purchases New Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,963,601 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $173,209,000. Micron Technology accounts for about 1.1% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.18% of Micron Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 23.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 6.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 98.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $725,707.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,604,468.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,188 shares of company stock valued at $14,381,639. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $79.04. 424,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,023,207. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $88.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.21.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MU shares. upped their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.61.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

