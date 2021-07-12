Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 42,313 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 42,313 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.4% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $223,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,994,726,000 after acquiring an additional 199,449 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,371,719,000 after buying an additional 142,586 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,877,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $13.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $3,705.63. 114,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,565,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 71.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,350.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,759.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,165.46.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

