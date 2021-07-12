Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 4,468,925 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lowered its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 74.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,531,075 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,468,925 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.19% of Twitter worth $97,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,636,000. TenCore Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $10,499,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Twitter by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 7,377 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Twitter by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,543 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP raised its stake in Twitter by 115.2% in the first quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 56,468 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 428,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWTR traded up $1.17 on Monday, reaching $70.14. 332,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,120,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.78. The company has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a PE ratio of -59.46 and a beta of 0.76. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TWTR shares. Truist Securities raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. dropped their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.95.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $168,616.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $500,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,886 shares of company stock worth $4,515,915 over the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

