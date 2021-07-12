Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 94.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Polaris by 195.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 28,504 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Polaris in the first quarter valued at $801,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris in the first quarter valued at $4,340,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 27.7% in the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 167,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,385,000 after acquiring an additional 36,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Polaris in the first quarter valued at $737,000. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PII. cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.82.

Shares of PII opened at $136.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.94. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.67 and a 52-week high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. Polaris’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

