Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.17.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. raised their price target on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Get Popular alerts:

In other news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $542,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $749,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,863 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Popular by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Popular by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Popular by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 24,875 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Popular by 247.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 23,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Popular in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $74.91 on Monday. Popular has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $83.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.15.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $632.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Popular will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.66%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.