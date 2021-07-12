Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,262 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,449 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Popular worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Popular by 4.7% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Popular by 0.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Popular by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Popular by 3.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Popular by 22.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, upped their price objective on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.17.

NASDAQ BPOP traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.62. 2,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,330. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.15. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $83.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $632.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 30.66%.

In other Popular news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $542,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $749,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,033 shares of company stock worth $1,293,863 over the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

