PopularCoin (POP) Trading 13.8% Lower This Week

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. PopularCoin has a total market cap of $84,331.75 and $2.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PopularCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PopularCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00058798 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $134.34 or 0.00406341 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,074.00 or 1.00042805 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00039748 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008717 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007431 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00009661 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

PopularCoin (POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,161,678,826 coins. PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

PopularCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PopularCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PopularCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.