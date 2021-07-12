Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Shares Up 4.9%

Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) shot up 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.80 and last traded at $41.31. 38,197 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 757,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.38.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on POSH. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Poshmark from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.88.

Get Poshmark alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.29. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion and a PE ratio of 33.42.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $80.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Poshmark news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $216,986.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,700.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 3,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $144,716.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,315 shares of company stock valued at $629,287.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.