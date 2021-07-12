Postal Savings Bank of China (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) traded up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.42 and last traded at $14.42. 1,150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.66.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.69.

Postal Savings Bank of China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PSTVY)

Postal Savings Bank of China Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China. Its Personal Banking segment offers savings products, such as demand, time, personal call, time/demand optional, and foreign currency deposits; passbooks; certificate of deposits; micro, personal pledged, and personal business loans; debit and credit cards; wealth management products and funds; and insurance agency services.

