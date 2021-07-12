PowerPool Trading Up 33.2% Over Last 7 Days (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 12th. Over the last week, PowerPool has traded up 33.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PowerPool coin can currently be bought for $1.09 or 0.00003240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PowerPool has a market capitalization of $35.36 million and approximately $7.22 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00053774 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00017437 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.58 or 0.00924553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005397 BTC.

PowerPool Coin Profile

CVP is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,485,120 coins. The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

PowerPool Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

