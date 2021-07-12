PPG Industries (PPG) to Release Earnings on Monday

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 19th. Analysts expect PPG Industries to post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PPG Industries to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PPG opened at $171.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.52. The company has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries has a one year low of $104.87 and a one year high of $182.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

In other news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.72.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

