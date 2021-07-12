Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025,000 shares during the period. Intuit comprises approximately 0.9% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 8.25% of Intuit worth $8,651,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,096,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 10.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 42.1% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,223,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,234,822,000 after acquiring an additional 235,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $3,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,170.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 over the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.71.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $505.10. 15,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,464. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $452.70. The firm has a market cap of $138.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.01. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $280.99 and a 1 year high of $508.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

