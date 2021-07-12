Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,997,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255,271 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 7.25% of Spotify Technology worth $3,482,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 100.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.2% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 51.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPOT traded down $4.28 on Monday, hitting $258.55. 15,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,626. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $211.10 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44. The firm has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.09 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.58.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.17.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

