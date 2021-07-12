Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.86 Billion Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,155,779 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.15% of Comcast worth $2,862,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at $31,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Comcast by 240.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.76. The company had a trading volume of 299,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,384,498. The stock has a market cap of $264.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.85. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $39.83 and a twelve month high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. HSBC lifted their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

