Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $3.56 Billion Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,549,876 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,077,048 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 6.39% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $3,556,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRTX remained flat at $$198.16 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 12,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.95. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $185.32 and a 1-year high of $304.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,087 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRTX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.14.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

