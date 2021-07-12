Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $6.81 Billion Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,167,759 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,711,626 shares during the quarter. Cigna comprises about 0.7% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 8.21% of Cigna worth $6,809,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 30.8% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,258,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,965,000 after buying an additional 189,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 77.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $287,355,000 after buying an additional 520,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,156,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $235.13. 17,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,359. The firm has a market cap of $80.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist raised their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $33,069,909.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 268,839 shares of company stock valued at $68,559,929. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

