Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 1,002,874 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,056,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002,874 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 6.70% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $4,148,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MMC traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.18. 14,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,899. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $142.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.56.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

