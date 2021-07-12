Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 2,218,722 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,218,722 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.71% of Texas Instruments worth $2,987,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,320,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 346,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,408,000 after buying an additional 28,985 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 71,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after buying an additional 9,156 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,800,000. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.86.

TXN stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $190.56. 53,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,451,653. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.84. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $125.43 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The stock has a market cap of $175.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

