Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 65,220 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,850,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,220 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 0.5% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 12.21% of Roper Technologies worth $5,183,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,109,983,000 after acquiring an additional 386,659 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,855,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,595,000 after buying an additional 26,636 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,712,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $690,559,000 after buying an additional 126,169 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,879,000 after buying an additional 184,004 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,529,000 after buying an additional 31,728 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $505.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $453.78.

ROP traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $481.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.90 and a 52-week high of $483.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $453.22. The firm has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,288 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

