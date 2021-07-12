Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 715,968 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715,968 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 5.18% of Anthem worth $4,553,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,665,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Anthem by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Anthem by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Summit Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Anthem by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Anthem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,870,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ANTM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.95.

NYSE ANTM traded up $5.51 on Monday, reaching $394.12. The company had a trading volume of 43,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $96.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $388.51. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

