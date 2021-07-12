Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 86,712 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,712 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 1.0% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 4.40% of Netflix worth $10,181,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,027,537,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Netflix by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after purchasing an additional 998,090 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,271,291,000 after purchasing an additional 66,263 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Netflix by 66,498.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,511,846,000 after purchasing an additional 107,405 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.65.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $534.29. 55,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,317,031. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.12. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $458.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $236.91 billion, a PE ratio of 64.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

