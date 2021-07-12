Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 108,717 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,294,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 108,717 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 8.15% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $3,260,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $1,555,057,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $355,121,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 181.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 60,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,761,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $50,101,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 24.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 171,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,438,000 after purchasing an additional 33,361 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,723.04 to $1,800.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,664.81.

NYSE CMG traded up $7.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,600.19. 2,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,792. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,414.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,067.59 and a 1 year high of $1,597.98. The firm has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matt Carey acquired 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,485.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,405.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,195. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.