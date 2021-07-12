Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,447,826 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,603,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,447,826 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 15.16% of Ingersoll Rand worth $3,129,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on IR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.63.

NYSE IR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.24. The stock had a trading volume of 13,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,125. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $52.12. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of -235.14 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

