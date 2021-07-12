Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 296,222 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,212,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,222 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.82% of AbbVie worth $3,486,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 707.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 22,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.88. The company had a trading volume of 140,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,896,083. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.71. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $118.28. The firm has a market cap of $208.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

