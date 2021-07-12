Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 37,024 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,931,712 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 37,024 shares during the period. Ross Stores makes up about 0.6% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 13.44% of Ross Stores worth $5,747,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROST. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. OTR Global upgraded Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.43.

Ross Stores stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $124.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.91. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.04, for a total transaction of $412,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 398,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,682,608. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,940 shares of company stock worth $7,055,489 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.