Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 4,128,036 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,676,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,128,036 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 11.41% of Match Group worth $4,214,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,150,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,158 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Match Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,616,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,145,458,000 after purchasing an additional 58,670 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth about $1,182,791,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,773,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,479,000 after acquiring an additional 29,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,261,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,412,000 after acquiring an additional 511,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

In other news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,986.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTCH traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.93. 13,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,340,684. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.15. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $174.68. The stock has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a PE ratio of 88.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.47.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.