Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 605,982 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,994,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 605,982 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 0.7% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 7.60% of Intuitive Surgical worth $6,646,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $852,020,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,471,000 after buying an additional 255,382 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,361,465,000 after purchasing an additional 127,520 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,975,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,632,488,000 after purchasing an additional 87,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,432.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,539,000 after purchasing an additional 86,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

ISRG traded up $8.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $958.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.55 billion, a PE ratio of 98.02, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $566.21 and a one year high of $960.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $866.68.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $957.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $815.26.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total transaction of $2,141,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at $6,934,858.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

