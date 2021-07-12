Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,518,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,113,171 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 0.8% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.77% of PayPal worth $7,896,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,177,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Partners Group lifted its holdings in PayPal by 4,365.2% in the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 1,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in PayPal by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 41,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $301.93. 210,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,994,252. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.86. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.33 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.69 billion, a PE ratio of 68.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.37.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

