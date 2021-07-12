Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,968,869 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,877,162 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises about 0.9% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 4.66% of salesforce.com worth $9,103,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $61,846,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Summitry LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $24,633,000. Deccan Value Investors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,238,000 after acquiring an additional 212,900 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $1,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $242.96. 95,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,468,357. The stock has a market cap of $224.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.92, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $181.93 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.47.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total transaction of $4,895,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 376,954 shares of company stock valued at $89,929,356. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.31.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

