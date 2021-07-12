Primecoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $732,807.00 (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $4.16 million and approximately $732,807.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 36,942,804 coins. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

