Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Director Sells $827,227.80 in Stock

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 46,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $827,227.80.

Jeremy S. G. Fowden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 300 shares of Primo Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $5,100.00.

PRMW traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $16.45. The company had a trading volume of 916,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,062. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.81. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.55 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. Analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Several analysts recently commented on PRMW shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, June 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Primo Water by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,621,000 after acquiring an additional 441,766 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,172,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,205 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,974,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,043,000 after buying an additional 694,957 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 9.7% in the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,603,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,372,000 after buying an additional 585,566 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Primo Water by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,482,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,888,000 after buying an additional 117,735 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

