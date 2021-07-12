Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Holdings Lowered by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,612 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,578 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of Progress Software worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Progress Software during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Progress Software during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Progress Software by 44.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Progress Software during the first quarter valued at $164,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $33,194.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $45.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.77. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.12%.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

