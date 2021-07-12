Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,030 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.32% of Progyny worth $12,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Progyny by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 137,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 75,906 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 33.7% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 400,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,812,000 after purchasing an additional 100,810 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Progyny by 28.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 196,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,811,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Progyny by 346.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 135,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $58.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.36 and a beta of 1.80. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Guggenheim lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $116,846.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,239,287.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $1,179,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 583,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,757,378.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,578,454 shares of company stock valued at $95,141,825. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

See Also: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.