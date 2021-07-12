Progyny, Inc. (NYSE:PGNY) COO Peter Anevski Sells 39,700 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NYSE:PGNY) COO Peter Anevski sold 39,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $2,528,890.00.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Peter Anevski sold 84,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $5,367,600.00.

Shares of NYSE:PGNY traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.47. 612,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,221. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $66.61.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

