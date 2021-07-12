Prologis (PLD) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 19th. Analysts expect Prologis to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect Prologis to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PLD stock opened at $125.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.61. The company has a market cap of $92.76 billion, a PE ratio of 69.28, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Prologis has a 1 year low of $92.06 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.08.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

