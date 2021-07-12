Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $283.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to announce $283.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $287.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $277.00 million. Prosperity Bancshares posted sales of $284.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.46 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 42.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.63.

Shares of PB opened at $71.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.97. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $83.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $77,335.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,438.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,826,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 34.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,927,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,372,000 after buying an additional 491,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,407,000 after purchasing an additional 484,123 shares during the period. Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,552,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 43,495.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,317,000 after purchasing an additional 218,782 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

