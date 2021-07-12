Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.55

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.55 and last traded at $46.32, with a volume of 173558 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.19.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Protagonist Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.21.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. Equities analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTGX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,248,000 after acquiring an additional 135,734 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 34,850 shares during the period.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

