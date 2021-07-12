Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Director Sells $1,326,244.92 in Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Director Christopher S. Henney sold 23,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $1,326,244.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $971,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:PRTA traded down $4.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.39. 682,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,669. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.99. Prothena Co. plc has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $67.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.58.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Research analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Prothena by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Prothena by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRTA. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Prothena from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. assumed coverage on Prothena in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prothena from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

