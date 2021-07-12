Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.65% from the company’s current price.

PRVB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Provention Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.47. 1,048,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 3.05. Provention Bio has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.83.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that Provention Bio will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 18,791 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the period. 37.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.