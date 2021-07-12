Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $3.79 Million Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of BWX Technologies worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in BWX Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 52,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

BWXT stock opened at $58.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.09. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.72%.

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $320,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $63,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,594.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,900 shares of company stock worth $625,711 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.