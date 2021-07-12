Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,712 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.10% of Avient worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avient in the fourth quarter valued at $43,999,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avient in the fourth quarter valued at $40,475,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Avient in the first quarter valued at $37,037,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Avient by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,977,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,164,000 after purchasing an additional 663,120 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Avient by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,715,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,103,000 after purchasing an additional 402,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.82.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $279,273.81. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

AVNT opened at $47.97 on Monday. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $54.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.69.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.82%. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.13%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

