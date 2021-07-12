Publicis Groupe (PUBGY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS: PUBGY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 7/12/2021 – Publicis Groupe had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 7/9/2021 – Publicis Groupe had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 7/6/2021 – Publicis Groupe had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 7/2/2021 – Publicis Groupe had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
OTCMKTS PUBGY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.86. 25,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,955. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Publicis Groupe S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $17.40.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.9412 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Publicis Groupe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.22%.
