Publicis Groupe (PUBGY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS: PUBGY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/12/2021 – Publicis Groupe had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/9/2021 – Publicis Groupe had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/6/2021 – Publicis Groupe had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/2/2021 – Publicis Groupe had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

OTCMKTS PUBGY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.86. 25,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,955. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Publicis Groupe S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

Get Publicis Groupe SA alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.9412 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Publicis Groupe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.22%.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.